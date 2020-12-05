Accra Zabarma Chief wins Zongo Chief of the Year Award

Alhaji Sarki Pro-Umar Tanko Abubakar being presented with the award

Source: Thomas Acheampong, contributor

The Greater Accra Zabarma Chief, Alhaji Sarki Pro-Umar Tanko Abubakar has been awarded best Zongo Chief of the year at the Ghana Muslim Excellence Award, 2020 for his outstanding role in promoting and empowering the people of Zongo.

The GreaterAccra Zabarma Chief was also honored with the Golden Zongo Heroes award for his immense contribution to capacity building among the Zongo youth.



The Greater Accra Zabarma chief, a veteran journalist was also commended for his efforts using his journalism knowledge at promoting the Zongo and Zabarma Communities through media publications.



The award ceremony which was held on Saturday, November 28, 2020 at Cantonment Police Central Mosque in Accra was a well-attended event that brought together politicians, Entrepreneurs, Imams and Chiefs from various Zongo Communities across the country.



Receiving the award the Greater Accra Zabarma Chief, Sarki Pro-Umar Tanko Abubakar expressed his profound gratitude to the event organisers for the recognition.



He reiterated that he would continue to encourage and promote the Zongo and Zabarma Communities to ensure that the Zongo's are recognized as a place to live in.



Sarki Pro-Umar dedicated the awards to his late parents, The people of the Zabarma communities across Ghana, the Ga Traditional Council, the Chief of Hausa community in Accra who doubles as the President of Hausa's in Ghana Sarki Ali Kardir English and his Cabinet members.

The Chief of Zabarma line, Sarki Usif Something and his cabinet members.



On his part, the Waziri of the Greater Accra Zabarma Chief, Alhaji Musah Fuseini also known as Soroko call on Zabarma Community in Accra to forge ahead with unity for the Chief to excel.



He further called on other Zabarma community Chiefs to also reciprocate the good deeds of the Greater Accra Zabarma Chief to help promote and protect the good image of the Zabarma community.



The Chief was accompanied by Alhaji Musah Soroko (Waziri), Zaid Pro-Umar (Chiroma) Salifu Mohammed (Sarkin Yaaki) and Muniratu Mahmoud (Jakadiya).



Amongst the elders of the Zabarma Community who accompanied the chief includes



Hassan Barche Abdul Rahman and Chana Nyandu sumaila.

