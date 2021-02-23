Accra is still on course to becoming the cleanest city in Africa - Cecilia Dapaah

The minister-designate for Sanitation and Water Resources, Cecilia Dapaah, has stated that Accra is on course to becoming the cleanest city in Africa.

This, she said, is in line with President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo's vision to make the capital city of Ghana the cleanest on the African continent.



Although in 2017, the president declared his government’s intention to make Ghana’s capital city the cleanest on the continent by the end of his first term in office, this has not materialized.



In responding to a question posed to her during her vetting at Parliament's Appointments Committee on whether she can consider that promise accomplished, she stated that they are on course.

"Accra is on course to becoming the cleanest city in Africa, that the president gave in absolute terms, I think we are on course looking at what we have started doing and what I continued on from my colleague," she said.



Cecilia Dapaah is currently before the PAC answering questions on her performance as former minister for the ministry as well as questions in line with the new and upgraded Sanitation and water Resources ministry.



