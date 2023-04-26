4
Menu
News

Accra named 7th most polluted city in the World

Ghana Population Accra named 7th most polluted city in the World

Wed, 26 Apr 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Data from the World of Statistics has mentioned Accra, Ghana’s capital, as the seventh most polluted city in the world.

This was contained in a Twitter post by the Institution.

According to the ranking, Accra comes below Dakan, the capital of Bangladesh, which placed sixth, and above Noida in India, which placed eighth.

Napal’s Kathmandu came first in the ranking, with Helsinki in Finland coming in as the least populated city in the world.

However, it is unclear what metrics the World of Statistics used to arrive at these rankings.

Below is how the countries were ranked from the first to the tenth around the world:

1. Kathmandu

2. Tetovo

3. Faridabad

4. Ulaanbaatar

5. Beirut

6. Dhaka

7. Accra

8. Noida

9. Ho Chi Minh City

10. Ghaziabad

NW/AE

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Dramatic scenes at court premises as 'killer' cop makes first appearance
Bawumia mocks ‘policy-less’ Mahama
Frimpong-Boateng 'cautions' Oppong Nkrumah
Akufo-Addo names Gertrude Torkonoo as next Chief Justice
State witnesses not willing to testify in Opuni-Agongo case – AG tells court
IMF dodges Ghana again as govt misses out on board meetings for April 2023
IMF dodges Ghana again as govt misses out on board meetings for April 2023
The Ghanaian millionaire who married after 4 months of dating
‘It's a joke to praise Mahama for paying his electricity’ – Wontumi
'Frimpong-Boateng is politically immature' - Maurice Ampaw