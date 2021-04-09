Accra residents to experience worse dumsor from May

Power cuts to be worse

Ghanaians in Accra would have to embrace themselves for intensified power cuts as it has been confirmed that the situation could extend to May 2021.

The Energy Minister Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh has therefore asked GRIDCo and the Electricity Company of Ghana to prepare a timetable for the load shedding exercise.



According to him, it is only appropriate for the officials in the energy sector to communicate appropriately and timeously reasons why residents in the capital would experience power outages.



He said this at a forum where the two institutions met to deliberate on the matter.



He said from May, there would systematic power outages and in the light of that, they have been asked to plan and inform those who would be affected ahead of time.



He explained that the system upgrade being done is what has necessitated the outages and it is not dumsor as posited by critics of the government.



He added that he would be briefing Cabinet on what is going on in the energy sector.

Some parts of Ghana will soon experience intermittent power outages to enable engineers and contractors work on some substation plants across the country.



GRIDCo and the ECG have been engaging with each other over a plan to release a load shedding timetable to enable people in affected areas plan for the load shedding.



The planned maintenance work on the substation plants has become critical in order to completely resolve the challenge of congestion.



“Just two days ago, I received a letter from MiDA [Millennium Development Authority], who are helping upgrade the Pokuase and Kasoa substations.



“They informed me that the progress of the substation is such that in the month of May, there will be systematic power outages, so, we have invited both ECG and GRIDCo and in the light of that, let us sit and plan and communicate with the people who will be affected way before it happens”, he said.