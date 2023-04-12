Accra to host UNESCO World Book Capital 2023

Education Minister, Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum

The President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo will on 24th April 2023 perform the grand opening of the Accra World Book Capital, 2023 at the Accra Conference Centre.

In attendance at the event would be will be a wide array of important international personalities including Members of the Diplomatic Community in Ghana, UNESCO Representatives in the Africa Region and its Paris headquarters, and Directors as well as Representatives of the United Nations Agencies home and abroad.



The others include Development Partners, City Mayors from the World Book Capital Network, and personalities from the International Publishers Association (IPA), the International Federation of Library Associations and Institutions (IFLA), as well as the International Authors Forum (IAF).



Briefing the Press on Tuesday in Accra, the Education Minister, Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum mentioned the rationale of Accra World Book Capital and stated that in September 2021, the City of Accra was selected by UNESCO as the 2023 World Book Capital, following evaluation by the World Book Capital Advisory Committee.



He explained that Accra was selected ahead of other cities because the Education Ministry’s programmatic focus was on young people and their ability to contribute to the culture and wealth of Ghana through the power of reading.



Dr Adutwum stated that Accra, thus, became the fourth city in Africa to receive this title, making Accra part of the prestigious World Book Capital Cities Network and it is no doubt it is an acknowledgement of the giant strides Ghana and Africa are making to develop its books and creative arts industries.

The Education Minister used the occasion to congratulate the Inter-Ministerial Agency Committee led by the Ghana Book Development Council who put together the convincing dossier that won the nation the enviable title of hosting the World Book Capital 2023.



He appealed to the media to take a keen interest in the event with the necessary information about the year-long program of activities for sustainable communication, inform and educate the Ghanaian citizenry about the goals and aspirations of Accra World Book Capital, 2023.



The UNESCO country representative, Mr Diallo Abdourahamane, enumerated the various benefits the nations stand to derive from hosting the event.



He urged the teams to continue working hard towards the success of the event for the country and the rest of the world.



The Mayor of Accra, Madam Elizabeth Naa Sackey, praised the committee for its role and pledged to support the successful hosting of the event.

Background



The concept of World Book Capital by UNESCO acknowledges the power of books and reading as cornerstones to a more inclusive, equitable, peaceful, and sustainable society. The Government of Ghana believing in this vision also recognizes the need to address barriers to equity and inclusivity in all aspects of societal life.



In education for example, several actions, including, making secondary education free, provision of more schools and STEM Centers across the country, developing adapted curricula at all levels, and improving the quality of teachers and the teaching profession are all efforts by the Government to guarantee a just and sustainable society.