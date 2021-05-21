Accra will be named World Book Capital in 2023- Ghana Book Dev’t Council predicts

The Accra Central Library

The Ghana Book Development Council (GBDC) has expressed conviction that Accra will be named the World Book Capital in 2023.

Executive Director of the Ghana Book Development Council (GBDC), Ernesticia Lartey Asuinura, says this conviction stems from the fact that there have been significant improvements in the local publishing of books.



Speaking at the Happy Development Dialogue hosted under the theme ‘‘Positioning Ghana’s Education for Sustained Development’, Ernesticia intimated: “UNESCO has a competition known as the World Book Capital to select a capital where countries are invited to put in the bid to be named the world’s book capital in a year. The title is conferred two years in advance and in 2023 they have asked countries to send in their bid. Ghana has sent its bid and we believe Accra will be the World Book Capital in 2023”.



Meanwhile, Ernesticia has encouraged Ghanaians to nurture the love for reading. She reasoned that the more people read, the more books will be patronized and that will consequently motivate local publishers to produce more books.

UNESCO World Book Capital



The concept of the UNESCO World Book Capital was conceived by the International Publishers Association (IPA), six years after the launch of the World Book and Copyright Day, which is celebrated on 23rd April every year, by UNESCO. The title was first awarded in 2001 to Madrid (Spain), and has since been awarded every year to a different city. Upon designation, the winner city is to promote books and reading among all the various age groups in the city in particular, and internationally in general.



The designated city holds the title from April 23 of that year, to April 22 of the following year. During that period, the city organizes a number of lively events around books, literature and reading. In addition to being prestigious, the title is used to promote books, libraries, a reading culture, literacy, and a vibrant book trade.