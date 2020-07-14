General News

Achievements of COVID-19 Private Sector Fund reinforces Elizabeth Ohene’s belief in Ghana

Elizabeth Ohene visited the infectious disease facility

Veteran journalist, Elizabeth Ohene, says the vision and drive of the Ghana Covid-19 Private Sector Fund, leading to the construction of Ghana’s first infectious disease treatment centre in Accra, has bolstered her confidence and pride in being a Ghanaian.

Miss Ohene was speaking after visiting the infectious disease facility, which is scheduled to be handed over to the government on July 17.



Construction of the facility started on April 17 and exactly three months later, the facility is expected to admit the first batch of critically ill Covid-19 patients for treatment soon.



After a brief tour of the facility, the former Minister for Tertiary Education, expressed her joy with the speed of execution, pointing out that the project reinforces the belief that the private sector is the engine of growth of the economy.



“Governments in our country do say that we will make progress when the private sector of our country is thriving,” Miss Ohene said. “That is something you hear from every government in this country so, in a way I’m not at all surprised that the private sector took it upon itself, saw the need and stood up to do the things that they’ve been doing. I’m impressed. I’m overwhelmed.”

She added that the completion of the project in a very short time “reinforces” her confidence in Ghana and that there is nothing Ghanaians cannot do “if we put our minds to” it.



“I’m hoping that this project will be a pacesetter for the rest of the country in learning to do things in different ways,” she said. “That things can be done faster than we do normally. Things can be done cheaper than we do normally. Things can be done by cooperating.”



The Ghana Covid-19 Private Sector Fund was set up shortly after Ghana recorded its first few cases of the novel coronavirus by a small group of business executives to pool resources in support of the national effort to bring the pandemic under control. The Fund initiated several projects before settling on the construction of the 100-bed infectious disease treatment centre, located at the Ga East Hospital. The project has received support from both private and pubic sector operators who have contributed cash and services to ensure its successful completion.



After handing over the facility in Accra, the Ghana Covid-19 Private Sector Fund is aiming to raise more money to construct three more infectious disease treatment centres in Kumasi, Tamale and Takoradi.

