Achimota Melcom Disaster: I can only thank God – survivor narrates near death experience 8 years on

A survivor of the November 7, 2012, Achimota Melcom Disaster, Comfort Amponsah is still in awe and wonders how she was able to survive the day and can only be grateful to God for her life.

The collapse of the multistorey structure killed 14 persons and injured about 78 others.



Madam Amponsah who celebrated her 51st birthday two days after the commemoration of the 8th anniversary of the incident was filled with emotions as she recollected events of the day in an interview with GhanaWeb TV.



“I can only give thanks to God when I remember events of that faithful day because I would’ve been dead by now. On that Wednesday I was with my sister Marikisu and we saw the building come down.”



According to her she lost everything in the disaster as she lost her shop which was adjacent to the Melcom building. The shop which was a showroom collapsed together with the Melcom building when the crumpling multistorey structure fell on hers.

“We had a lot of things in the shop. We had furniture, computers beds, wardrobes and a lot of things in there. We were cleaning up whiles getting ready for business and it happened. After the building collapsed the military came through our yard to the back of the collapse structure to rescue those who were trapped.”



Having lost her thriving business in the disaster, Comfort Amponsah tells GhanaWeb that she has only been able to pick herself up by setting up a food joint through the help of her Church as she was not compensated by the state or the landlord of the building established to have be put up without permit and without the required integrity.



Watch below GhanaWeb TV’s interview with Mary Amponsah



