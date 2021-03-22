Achimota Old Students reject GES directive on dreadlock students

Old Students of Achimota School have raised concerns about GES's dreadlocks directive

Old Students of Achimota School have raised issues with the directive issued to the school authority by the Ghana Education Service (GES).

They said even though the GES has the right to issue such directives, the matter involving the students with dreadlocks should be left at the hands of the governing board of the school to be dealt with.



The Director-General of the GES Professor Kwasi Opoku-Amankwa told authorities at the Achimota School to allow students with dreadlocks to be in school.



He said in an interview with the Daily Graphic that “So you cannot say that you will not admit someone on the basis of the person’s religious beliefs and so we have asked the head to allow the children to be in school.”



But in a statement President of the Old Students Association of the Achimota School, Professor Ernest Aryeetey said “Even though the practice of GES officials issuing directives to schools is fairly common in Ghana, the current situation is probably the clearest example of significant breach in the formal arrangements for school governance and regulation.

“We are concerned about the action taken by the Director-General and have therefore requested that he rescinds the directive and allows the Governing Board to handle the matter.”







