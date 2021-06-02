Achimota Rasta Impasse: Appeal proves Ghanaians have faith in justice system – Lawyer

Private Legal Practitioner, Lawyer Yaw Oppong, has opined that Achimota School’s decision to appeal the case involving the two Rastafarian students only proves that our faith in the judgement system is being strengthened.

After a Human Rights Division of the Accra High Court ordered Achimota School to admit Rastafarian students who were earlier rejected by the school, the school’s governing body says it has instructed its lawyers to appeal the decision because it disagrees with the ruling.



Commenting on this development, Yaw Oppong told Samuel Eshun on the Happy Morning Show: “It is obvious that Achimota school is not pleased with the verdict and the beauty of it is that the law allows for an appeal. This is only strengthening our faith in the judgement system. We should be grateful that we have judges who are impartial. So, I am very pleased with this development”.



Meanwhile, the lawyer has advised both parties [school and parents] to look out for the welfare of the children in question as they engage in this legal war.



Background



Achimota School became the center of debate when it refused to admit two Rastafarian students. This saw a section of the Ghanaian public criticizing the school authorities with others standing with them.

It can be recalled that the GES rescinded its decision to allow Achimota School admit the Rastafarian students and subsequently threw its support to the school for refusing to admit the students.



In recent news, however, the Human Rights Division of the Accra High Court has ordered Achimota School to admit the two Rastafarian students, after the two sued the school’s board of Governors, the Minister of Education, Ghana Education Service and the Attorney General to enforce their fundamental Human Rights.











