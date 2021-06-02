Achimota School board relaxes stance on Rasta judgement

Achimota school building

The board of governors of Achimota School has advised its legal counsel to withdraw the application on the stay of execution as regards the judgement in the case involving the admission of two Rastafarian students.

After Monday’s judgement by the Human Rights Division of the Accra High Court, the board issued a statement to indicate its dissent to the judgement by Gifty Agyei Addo.



It consequently announced an application to appeal the judgement.



But on Wednesday, June 2, the board in another statement says it will allow the execution of the judgement to happen as it pursues the appeal at a higher court.

“While the Board remains committed to the appeal against the High Court ruling, it will withdraw the application for a stay of execution pending the determination of the appeal by a higher court,” the latest statement from the governing board of the school said.



