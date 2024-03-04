Achimota School celebrates 97th Founders’ Day

Old students Achimota School

Achimota School, a beacon of educational excellence in Ghana, marked its 97th Founders’ Day on March 2nd with a weekend-long celebration themed "Nurturing the Present, Restoring the Legacy."

Established in 1927 as the first mixed-gender secondary boarding school in the Gold Coast, Achimota has been instrumental in providing holistic education, producing great leaders such as Osagyefo Dr. Kwame Nkrumah.



The celebration, which honoured the school's founding fathers and all esteemed alumni, showcased the rich heritage and achievements of the institution.



Activities included an art exhibition featuring works by Akora artists, a dental screening outreach, and the launch of the Achimota School Endowment Trust (ASET) Fund aimed at supporting long-term financial goals.



The highlight of the weekend was the Torchlight Procession, bonfire, and jamboree sponsored by the 1999-year group, bringing together generations of Achimotans in a vibrant display of school spirit. The Cadet Parade on Saturday morning, led by Air Commodore Thomas NiiFio Okai, emphasized discipline and national leadership.



The Grand Durbar on Saturday afternoon was a colorful celebration of Ghanaian culture, featuring music, dance, and customary rites. Akora Joel Nettey, President of the Old Achimotan Association, urged all alumni to reflect on the school's founding values and consider its future trajectory.

Special guest speaker Akora Adrian Nii Odoi Oddoye emphasized the importance of restoring the legacy of academic excellence and public-spiritedness. He proposed recommendations for alumni involvement in governance and supporting programs that foster character development.



As part of their legacy project, the 1974 and 1984-year groups renovated the original assembly hall, transforming it into a state-of-the-art facility ahead of schedule.



Headmaster Ebenezer Graham Acquaah expressed gratitude for alumni support and reiterated the school's commitment to excellence.



The weekend concluded with a thanksgiving service on Sunday, featuring a sermon by Rev Professor Emmanuel Asante, urging all to aim for greatness and restore Achimota's legacy. The event showcased the enduring bond among Akoras and their dedication to their alma mater.



With the countdown to the centennial anniversary in 2027 underway, Achimota School looks forward to continued excellence and a bright future, guided by its rich history and value