Achimota School gave no room for compromise – Mother of Rastafarian student laments

Maanaa Myers says she is disapointed in the authorities of Achimota School

Maanaa Myers, mother of one of the Rastafarian students denied admission by Achimota School has expressed disappointment in the school’s authorities.

In an interview with Citi News which was monitored by Ghanaweb, Myers said she was hoping the school was going to take a middle ground on the issue by striking a compromise rather than taking an entrenched position as it has done now.



“I am quite disappointed because there was no room for compromise. They were only insisting that we cut the boy’s hair,” Maanaa Myers told Citi News after a meeting was held with the parents, the school and the Ghana Education Service (GES).



“I even asked if there is any compromise where we can even tie the hair a certain way where it will not look disgusting as people perceive it… and they said no,” she added.



The headmistress of the Achimota School last Thursday reportedly rejected two dreadlocked students from being admitted into the school as freshmen.

According to the reports, the school set the condition that the students had do away with the dreadlocks if they wanted to be admitted or rather seek admission elsewhere.



GES in an initial statement directed the school to admit the students. However, in a subsequent development, the GES is reported to have made a U-turn on its directive.



In addition to the position by the school’s authority, the Old Students Association of the school has also declared its support for the decision taken by the authorities.



The National Association of Graduate Teachers, NAGRAT, has also backed the school during a press conference on Monday, March 22. Parents of the affected students have indicated they will likely be seeking legal redress on the matter.