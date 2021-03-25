Achimota School rasta saga: Joe Wise drags Blakk Rasta back to parliament

Combination photo of Joe Wise and Blakk Rasta

First Deputy Speaker of Parliament, Joseph Osei-Owusu, today dragged media personality, Blakk Rasta, into parliament’s debate on the raging Achimota School Rastafarian students issue.

The Bekwai lawmaker was speaking on the floor of parliament as MPs made submissions on the decision a week ago by Achimota School to deny two students admission because they arrived with dreadlocks.



Osei-Owusu, also known as Joe Wise, whiles making a point about the relationship between weed and Rastafarianism recalled a 2015 incident when the musician cum radio presenter was summoned before Parliament’s Privileges Committee for comments that slighted MPs.



“So indeed if you recall, in this house, one of the persons that have been brought before this house for contempt of parliament was one person claiming to be a Rastafarian.



“Who went on air and said that members of parliament smoke weed. He was brought to this house, he was put before the privileges committee and he was found in contempt of this house. He was brought here and made to apologize and made to go and sin no more,” he added.

Blakk Rasta, full name Abubakar Ahmed, was summoned before parliament after he said on his radio show on Hitz FM that 80% of MPs smoked weed.



His statement, widely publicized in the media, was raised on the floor of the house subsequent to which it was referred to the privileges committee of parliament.



When he appeared before the house, he apologized for the assertion saying he made the statement in the heat of the moment. He took the opportunity to make a case for the legalization of marijuana in Ghana.