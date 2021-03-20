Achimota School's degrading treatment of Rasta kids condemnable - Ras Mubarak

Member of Parliament for Kubungu Ras Mubarak

Former Member of Parliament for Kubungu Ras Mubarak has lashed out at authorities at the Achimota School for denying some two students admission into the School because of their dreadlocks.

According to the former Kumbungu legislator who himself used to keep dreadlocks, though the school has its rules, it cannot supersede the Constitution that grants access to education to all Ghanaian children.



His comment comes after reports went rife that Achimota School had denied some students admission because of their dreadlocks.



In a post shared on Facebook, Mr Mubarak said, Ghana’s Constitution stipulates that “No child shall be deprived by any other person of medical treatment, EDUCATION or any other social or economic benefit by reason only of religious or other beliefs.”



To him, Authorities at the Achimota School have breached the Constitution of Ghana; an action he deems as demeaning.



“What the authorities in Achimota school have done constitutes a breach of articles 21(1)(c), 25(1), 26(1) 28(3) and 28(4) of our constitution. They have humiliated those kids on the basis of the kids’ Rasta culture. Not accepting them into the school because of their dreadlocks is degrading treatment which is frowned upon under article 28(3).

Two brilliant Ghanaian students, I’m told, have had their admission into the prestigious Achimota School withdrawn. Their crime? They have dreadlocks. The provisions of our constitution are clear. “No child shall be deprived by any other person of medical treatment, EDUCATION or any other social or economic benefit by reason only of religious or other beliefs.” What the authorities in Achimota school have done constitutes a breach of articles 21(1)(c), 25(1), 26(1) 28(3) and 28(4) of our constitution.



They have humiliated those kids on the basis of the kids’ Rasta culture. Not accepting them into the school because of their dreadlocks is degrading treatment which is frowned upon under article 28(3). The school may have its rules, but those rules, and all other rules and laws are subservient to the constitution of Ghana.



The supreme law of the land is the constitution.I hope the decision would be reversed, in the overall best interest of the school and the affected children.