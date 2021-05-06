Achimota, Wesley Girls issues: People’s parochial interest overriding general good of the country – Former GES boss

Charles Aheto-Tsegah is a former Director-General of the Ghana Education Service

Charles Aheto-Tsegah, a former Director-General of the Ghana Education Service has observed that the ‘parochial interest’ of some group of people is overriding the general good of the education system in the cases of the Rastafarian students versus Achimota School and Wesley Girls’ High School versus the Muslim students.

Aheto-Tsegah told CitiNews that instead of focusing on the bigger picture and possible benefits from those two issues, some groups of persons are fixated with the interest.



“Every system with individuals whose parochial interests override the good of the system or country is a threat to the general wellbeing of the people. And this is the situation we are seeing in the cases of Achimota and Wesley Girls.



“In both cases, the issues were not complicated by the schools but some people who have interests in the schools. In the case of the Achimota School, it was the old students, and with the Wesley Girls, it is the Methodist church, unfortunately”.



While the Achimota issue is in court, the Wesley Girls situation is currently waging with the Muslim community up in arms with the school.



The Ghana Education Service last week issued a directive to the school to allow the students to undertake the fasting with written consent from their parents.

“The Ghana Education Service, therefore, directs authorities of Wesley Girls High School as well as any other school to allow any such student who wishes to fast for any religious reason to do so.



“The parents of such student are also directed to write to the school indicating that the school shall not be held liable for any health condition of the student as a result of the fast. Staff, students and the general public are to take note”.



This directive has been rejected by both the school and the Methodist Church and Aheto-Tsegah is unhappy with the development.



He noted that the current situation does not bode well for the authority of the Ghana Educations Service as in both situations, its orders have been blatantly disregarded by the two schools involved.



“This is a very serious matter, it undermines the authority of the Ghana Education Service, and we cannot run education effectively in this country if we still have people who have interests they seek to uphold at all cost.

“Interestingly we have entered an education management process that is either going to make or mar the education system.”



He called for a stakeholder engagement to find an amicable solution to the impasse and allow the students to enjoy their education.



“The Methodist church, in its letter, referred to its partnership between GES. But then, the partnership agreement says unequivocally that the interest of the state will be upheld, and the church will not determine the direction of the school, though the state will give recognition to the church. So I find it difficult to understand what’s going on.



“This whole partnership originated from a very long time ago, and now the current composition of our social arrangements have made it more important for us to find a way to build and bond our society through the education system. If I were still the Director-General, this would have been an indictment and I would have immediately gone back to the Methodist Church for a discussion with its leadership.”