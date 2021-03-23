Achimota: You deny Rastafarians but admit ‘white’ students with hair – Twitter rants

Many tweeps have taken to social media to air their views about the subject

The debate about dreadlocks in Ghana’s secondary schools is raging, with no end in sight.

This comes following the refusal of one of the country’s category A schools; Achimota Secondary School, to admit some two students with dreadlocks into the school.



Their defense, among other things, was that the prospective students’ lifestyle did not conform to the school’s rules.



The Ghana Education Service (GES) on Friday ordered the school to admit the said students but the school, after a meeting with the Regional Director of Education on Monday maintained its stance to only admit the students if they take off the dreadlocks.



The issue has since been raging on social media platforms like Twitter where concerns have been raised about the legitimacy of the school’s stance.



The question which has mostly been raised is whether or not this is an infringement of the basic rights of the dismissed students, and if the subject of qualification and abilities shouldn’t be prioritized over their lifestyle and in this case, their hair.

A new angle to the subject is why Rastafarians who are Africans are denied admission based on their dreadlocks which is part of their culture and religion whilst students from European countries are admitted into the school, without these same rules.



Here are a few of the notions that are being postulated by some Tweeps since the emergence of the issue:





Is Achimota School bigger than GES ? — Quame???????? (@Quame_Nti) March 22, 2021

Achimota school admits Caucasian students with their long natural hair on but can't admit Rastafarian with also their long natural hair? Why the Rasta ebe wig dem put for demma head top? Eeii asem ooo???????????? pic.twitter.com/A25HnVvuBF — Ernie (@Nyarks_) March 23, 2021

One of the most important questions we need to ask ourselves is, "Is our educational system process-oriented or result-oriented?" #AchimotaSchool #achimota — eSchoolfinder (@eschoolfinder) March 23, 2021

Who employed those Authorities at Achimota school?

Is the school a private institution?

If not, Government should replace these authorities now and now — Rich OP (@OppongNketiah4) March 23, 2021

The matter is that GES gave them the school and Achimota is a public school so they have no power to refuse them ,the only thing they can do is go to court — Vincent Amissah (@AmissahVincent) March 23, 2021

No one is saying he shouldn't put on his locks.



Achimota is only saying they don't accept that in the school.



The right thing to do was to write to the school board for an exemption, but they decided to bring it to social media, hoping the school will just bend over! Sorry — I am Rapheal (@iamraphaelito) March 23, 2021

There are Caucasian students in #AchimotaSchool with long natural hair but the school administration won’t admit qualified black students with dreadlocks. Hypocrites!



Focus on the person’s brain instead of his hairstyles! Don’t deny the students access to education. pic.twitter.com/RHBndjwkbX — MacJordan (@MacJordaN) March 23, 2021

Achimota School did well to allow these beautiful kids be themselves, and be in school.



They would do well to ask themselves what they have against Black people. pic.twitter.com/EeCu6yq9Pc — ???? (@IamKarimGh) March 22, 2021

What abt the people working in reputable institutions with the rasta even in that achimota school der r sm foreigners der wt d same hair. Most of this shs children tream down their hair but are the same people who go in for dreadlocks when dey complete so which discipline — Omar Elisper (@ElisperOmar) March 23, 2021

Bro my mindset is great it’s urs you need to change. It’s very simple achimota is an institution and it does not permit dreads for both colours stop making this a big deal. Instead of making this a public brouhaha they should have seen the authorities to come to an agreement. — MINDSET (@tuesdaevibes) March 23, 2021

If the child has to keep his hair prior to certain beliefs don't you think it's advisable and sensible for him to go to a school that allows them to keep their hair. You can't go to someone's school and all in the name of religion refuse to cut your hair. — Owura☆ (@heisowura_) March 23, 2021

If Achimota were to be a private school they can take that decision but it's not????.... it's a public school for Christ sake...If GES has given them the school,they have no power to bounce him — Vincent Amissah (@AmissahVincent) March 23, 2021

Achimota School, you go fit tell Derrick Boateng or Stephen Appiah en son say make them cut dema dreadlocks before admission??Bloodclut hypocrites! — Taadi DjKhaled???? (@plantaex) March 23, 2021