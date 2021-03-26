Achimota rasta saga ‘has engaged country for too long’ – Joe Wise unimpressed

Joe Wise, first deputy speaker of parliament and MP for Bekwai

First Deputy Speaker of Parliament, Joseph Osei-Owusu says the ongoing Achimota School Rastafarian students matter needs be put to rest so that Ghanaians can focus on other important issues.

The Bekwai MP made this submission on the floor of the house as lawmakers debated the topic which has gripped the country since last Friday.



“This matter has engaged the country for too long, it is a critical individual matter but we are making it a national issue. It is important for the young man but I think that GES and the Ministry should be left to manage it locally.



“Let’s think big. This country has got way so many things to discuss. Let’s think big and focus on the bigger picture,” he stressed.

Colleague MPs especially on the Minority side among others James Agalga, Sam George, and Rashid Pelpuo submitted that the said students had the right to education and were being subjected to discrimination.



A Facebook post by Raswad Mankrabeah, father of one of the embattled students, triggered a national discussion that continues to be had with different perspectives and positions being advanced in favour of and against the school’s decision.