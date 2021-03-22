Achimota rasta schoolboys saga: NAGRAT wants GES directive reversed

Angel Carbonu, NAGRAT president

The National Association of Graduate Teachers, NAGRAT, has backed the decision by the management of Achimota school to refuse admission to two students who had dreadlocks.

The incident was reported late last week when the father of one of the students posted the development on social media. The Ghana Education Service, GES, subsequently ordered Achimota Senior High School to admit the students.



Speaking at a press conference in Accra, Angel Carbonu, NAGRAT president said, the Education Service needed to reverse its order in the interest of uniformity and orderliness as well as respect for school rules.



“We are calling on the Ghana Education Service to redirect the headmistress and the staff of Achimota Senior high School to ensure that the rules and regulations of Achimota Senior High School and indeed any other senior high school is abided by every student.



“The school is not a fashion environment. The school is not an environment to exhibit one’s religious beliefs. The school is an environment for training and conformity is part of training. And we expect every student to abide by the rules of the school,” he said.

The school authorities came under public censure with people on social media advancing the inalienable rights of the students to education irrespective of their beliefs.



Public figures including former Kumbungu lawmaker, Ras Mubarak, musicians Stonebwoy and Blakk Rasta all expressed support for the embattled students.



Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko also called on the authorities to take a relook at existing regulations and modify same where necessary.