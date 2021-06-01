Achimota saga: Lesbians and gays may also also make demands - PPP chairman

Ashanti Region Chairman of the Progressive People’s Party, Simon Quansah

Ashanti Region Chairman of the Progressive People’s Party (PPP) Simon Quansah fears the ruling by the Accra High Court for Achimota School to admit the Rastafarian students on human rights grounds may open floodgates for other issues such as LGBTQ+.

Speaking on Akoma FM‘s current affairs and political show GhanAkoma on Tuesday, June 1, Mr. Quansah warned that “on similar human rights grounds, it’s just a matter of time for others to join the wagon and take advantage of the precedent because the Rastafarians have been allowed to school as court orders Achimota school to admit them just because it’s their human rights”.



“So LGBTQ+ can also test the law because it’s their human rights?” he quizzed.



Tyron Marhguy and another Rastafarian student, Oheneba Nkrabea, who were denied admission to Achimota School, won their suit as an order was issued by Court for the school authorities to admit the Rastafarian students.

But the PPP wing in Ashanti Region despite not having any dissenting opinions on the court’s order, has it’s regional chairman telling host Aduanaba Kofi Asante Ennin that “these human rights ‘window’ that people have been taking advantage of may have grave consequences in future because any other group may also emerge under the pretense of human rights”.



“So, it’s about time we scrutinized such issues to avoid future societal challenges.”