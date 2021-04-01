'Act now to stop homicide against women' - Ark Foundation to Police

Logo of Ghana Police Service

The Ark Foundation, Ghana on Wednesday called on the Ghana Police Service to expedite action to help address the recent spate in the killing of women by their husbands and boyfriends.

The Ark Foundation in a statement to the Ghana News Agency at Tema, said it was gravely alarmed at the spate of homicides against women perpetrated by their spouses and boyfriends and strongly condemned these acts.



The Ark Foundation called for urgent and decisive interventions to arrest these “domino effect” phenomenon that presents a clear and present danger to many more women, putting their lives at risk.



The Ark Foundation, therefore, called on the Inspector-General of Police to employ the full communication machinery of the Ghana Police Service to warn the entire public about the criminal acts of violence against women and the legal consequences of causing harm, including murder against women would not be entertained.



The Ghana Police Service must educate the public on active citizenry in the reporting of incidents and suspected incidents of abuse; while assuring the public of confidentiality and protection for informants and swift action to any such reported incidents, the statement stated.

It however urged the Police to act with the same urgency with which it warns the public about the violations of electoral processes or violation of COVID-19 protocols during festivities, stating that "the police communication on this matter must be detailed, clear and unequivocal."



It appealed to the Police not to leave any stone unturned in investigating all the recent murders of women with all the seriousness it deserved and ensure that perpetrators are swiftly brought to justice.



The Ark Foundation also asked the Ministers of Interior, Justice and Gender to assist the Police to execute its mandate in this matter without hesitation and with all the urgency it deserved.