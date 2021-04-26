Acting Contoller and Accountant General bags international award

Acting Contoller and Accountant General, Mr. Kwasi Kwaning-Bosompem receiving his award

The Acting Contoller and Accountant General, Mr. Kwasi Kwaning-Bosompem was, last Friday, among twelve 12 distinguished individuals awarded by the West African Nobles Forum (WANF) at its 32nd Annual Congress and Awards Ceremony in Accra.

The 12 were also inducted into the forum as new members having publicly displayed honesty, integrity and accountability in both their public and private lives.



The event was graced by personalities including a Retired Appeals Court Judge, Justice Isaac Duose and the President of the Ghana Chamber of Commerce and Trade, Nana Dr. Appiagyei Dankawoso 1, who is the newly elected President-General of the forum.



The Executive Director of the Forum, Dr. Dee Otibu-Asare in his welcome address said the forum is a group of eminent West Africans made up of Statesmen, Legal Luminaries, Politicians, Technocrats, revered men of God as well as Captains of Industries who have upheld the virtues of integrity, honesty and accountability.



He said members are encouraged through their noble 100 club to network and share information that helps to grow their businesses and help each other to uphold the tenets of the forum.



Justice Isaac Duose, who represented the Chairman for the ceremony Rev. Dr. Paul Kofi Fynn, Founding Partner and Chancellor of Wisconsin International University, said in Ghana, people were mostly honoured after their death which is not right.



He said the forum has taken upon itself to honour distinguished men and women in Ghana and across West Africa who have held high moral standards in their field of work. Justice Duose encouraged members to be servant leaders and show humility and care for others.

The President General of the Forum, Nana Dr. Appiagyei Dankawoso 1 in a speech after his induction into forum said, the forum is raising giants across West Africa through its conferences and interactions, and will uphold the hallmark of the forum which are integrity, honesty and accountability in both the public and private sector to ensure that the right thing is done at all times.



He urged members to do what was right in business and politics even when no one was watching and ensure that in doing so they make people prosperous and better off. Nana Dankawoso 1 pledged to build on the success of his predecessors.



Gratitude



Mr Kwaning-Bosompem, on behalf of the awardees expressed profound gratitude to the forum for recognising their efforts in their various fields of work. He assured the forum that the new members will continue to ''bear good fruits'' to the admiration of all and promised that they will also become propagators of the good work of the forum.



Notable among the awardees aside Mr. Kwaning-Bosompem who was recognized for being an Eminent West African who upholds the virtues of integrity, honesty and accountability: were the Director General of SSNIT, John Ofori-Tenkorang, the Managing Director of Zenith Bank, Mr Akindele Oguranti, the Chief Executive Officer of Ghana Investment Promotion Centre (GIPC), Yoofi Grant, Chief Executive Officer of National Food and Buffet Stock Company, Alhaji Hanan Abdul-Wahab, Michael Edumata Nyantakyi a renowned trade unionist and lawyer and Dr. Ernest Ansah, founding partner of Datalink Institute.