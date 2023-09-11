Acting Head of mission and Force Commander visits GHANBATT Area in Sector South

Source: Captain Asantewaa Yeboah

The Acting Head of Mission and Force Commander (Ag HoM/FC) of United Nations Interim Security Force for Abyei (UNISFA), Major General Benjamin Olufemi Sawyer on Wednesday 6 September 2023 paid a working visit to the Second Ghanaian Battalion (GHANBATT 2) in Sector South.

The visit was to commiserate with the battalion, interact with soldiers and to commend them for their enthusiasm and professionalism exhibited so far. Places visited included Banton, Agok and Athony Company Operating Bases (COBs).



The Ag HoM/FC in his address condemned the recent crossfire incident by an alleged Twic armed group on Ngok Dinkas in the general area of Majbong and Abathok. He emphasized on the need for cooperation and unity among the Military, Police and Civilian Components serving with UNISFA and also encouraged troops to remain vigilant and alert whiles on duty.



He reminded troops of the United Nations zero tolerance to Sexual Exploitation and Abuse (SEA) and racism. He outlined the implications of this act and cautioned troops to desist from anything that would dent the image of their battalion, country and the UN.



Additionally, he urged GHANBATT to continue supporting the locals within its AOR through Civil Military Cooperation (CIMIC) and Community Engagement activities in order to boost the chances of GHANBATT winning the Female Gender Advocate award again in the coming year.

Finally, he commended the Commanding Officer (CO), Lieutenant Colonel (Lt Col) Edward Sarpong Appiah for his hard work, professionalism and performance so far.



He stated that the United Nations Headquarters has recognized his efforts and hard work in Sector South. He further encouraged him to continue working hard and he expressed his appreciation to GHANBATT for the commitment, professionalism and dedication to duty.



Members of his delegation included the Deputy Police Commissioner, OIC Community Liaison Officer, Chief Press Information Officer, The Commanding Officer of Pakistan Battalion, and some Military and UN Senior Civilian Staff from the UNISFA Headquarters.



