Active Coronavirus cases, deaths rise slightly

Ghana’s active COVID-19 caseload has risen slightly to 1,593.
Of that number, there are six critical, 23 severe cases.
Some 28 new cases have also been confirmed recently.
A total of 783 people have died since the virus entered Ghana in mid-March 2020.
Since that time, a total of 92,856 have been recorded up to date with 90,480 of them having recovered.
Regional breakdown:
Greater Accra Region - 51,123
Ashanti Region - 15,523
Western Region - 5,836
Eastern Region - 4,178
Central Region - 3,383
Volta Region - 2,467
Northern Region - 1,654
Bono East Region - 1,430
Bono Region - 1,398
Upper East Region - 1,319
Western North Region - 874
Ahafo Region - 712
Upper West Region - 498
Oti Region - 422
North East Region - 228
Savannah Region - 122