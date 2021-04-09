Active Coronavirus cases drop to 1,386, death toll stagnates

The death toll has been stagnant for a few days

Ghana’s active coronavirus caseload has dropped to 1,386, the latest figures of the Ghana Health Service have revealed.

Some 65 new cases were recently confirmed.



The death toll has been stagnant for a few days at 752.



Since mid-March 2020, Ghana has confirmed a total of 91,109 cases of the pandemic with 88,971 of them recovering.



So far, a total of 599,128 people in Ghana have taken the COVID-19 vaccine, according to the GHS.



Regional breakdown

Greater Accra Region - 50,282



Ashanti Region - 15,394



Western Region - 5,736



Eastern Region - 4,136



Central Region - 3,304

Volta Region - 2,385



Northern Region - 1,644



Bono East Region - 1,421



Bono Region - 1,336



Upper East Region - 1,307

Western North Region - 854



Ahafo Region - 704



Upper West Region - 491



Oti Region - 406



North East Region - 223

Savannah Region - 120