Active Coronavirus cases fall to 2,911; death toll now 734

Active Covid-19 cases in Ghana have fallen to 2,911, according to the latest figures from the Ghana Health Service.
However, the death toll has risen to 734.
The new confirmed cases are 106.
Since mid-March 2020, a total of 89,893 cases have been confirmed in Ghana.
Out of that, 86,243 people have recovered.
Regional breakdown
Greater Accra Region -49,716
Ashanti Region -15,234
Western Region -5,664
Eastern Region -4,102
Central Region -3,218
Volta Region -2,330
Northern Region -1,598
Bono East Region -1,391
Bono Region -1,307
Upper East Region -1,296
Western North Region -846
Ahafo Region -694
Upper West Region -477
Oti Region -392
North East Region -210
Savanna Region -117
