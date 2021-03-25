Active Coronavirus cases fall to 2,911; death toll now 734

Coronavirus cases in Ghana have begun to fall

Active Covid-19 cases in Ghana have fallen to 2,911, according to the latest figures from the Ghana Health Service.

However, the death toll has risen to 734.



The new confirmed cases are 106.



Since mid-March 2020, a total of 89,893 cases have been confirmed in Ghana.



Out of that, 86,243 people have recovered.



Regional breakdown

Greater Accra Region -49,716



Ashanti Region -15,234



Western Region -5,664



Eastern Region -4,102



Central Region -3,218

Volta Region -2,330



Northern Region -1,598



Bono East Region -1,391



Bono Region -1,307



Upper East Region -1,296

Western North Region -846



Ahafo Region -694



Upper West Region -477



Oti Region -392



North East Region -210

Savanna Region -117