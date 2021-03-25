0
Active Coronavirus cases fall to 2,911; death toll now 734

Thu, 25 Mar 2021 Source: Class FM

Active Covid-19 cases in Ghana have fallen to 2,911, according to the latest figures from the Ghana Health Service.

However, the death toll has risen to 734.

The new confirmed cases are 106.

Since mid-March 2020, a total of 89,893 cases have been confirmed in Ghana.

Out of that, 86,243 people have recovered.

Regional breakdown

Greater Accra Region -49,716

Ashanti Region -15,234

Western Region -5,664

Eastern Region -4,102

Central Region -3,218

Volta Region -2,330

Northern Region -1,598

Bono East Region -1,391

Bono Region -1,307

Upper East Region -1,296

Western North Region -846

Ahafo Region -694

Upper West Region -477

Oti Region -392

North East Region -210

Savanna Region -117

