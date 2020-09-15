0
General News Tue, 15 Sep 2020

Click for Market Deals →

Active coronavirus case count decreases to 628, deaths rise to 294

Coronavirus Test Postive 554 Active coronavirus case count has decreased to 628 in latest update.

Listen to the Article

Active coronavirus cases in Ghana have dropped to 628 from 806, latest updates from the Ghana Health Service (GHS), has indicated.

The updates by the GHS on Tuesday, September 15, 2020 reveal the death toll has however increased to 294 from 286.

So far, the cumulative case count stands at 45,601 after 29 new cases were recorded

44,679 persons have recovered.

Below is the Cumulative Cases per Region – from highest to lowest.

Greater Accra Region - 23,068

Ashanti Region - 10,928

Western Region - 2,963

Eastern Region - 2,394

Central Region - 1,904

Bono East Region - 781

Volta Region - 668

Western North Region - 638

Northern Region - 528

Ahafo Region - 524

Bono Region - 511

Upper East Region - 285

Oti Region - 238

Upper West Region - 90

Savannah Region - 62

North East Region - 19

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.

Join our Newsletter

Related Articles: