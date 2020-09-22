Active coronavirus cases decline further to 507 despite 58 new infections

Ghana’s active coronavirus cases have reduced to 507 despite 58 new cases, figures released by the Ghana Health Service (GHS) indicate.
The previous update had put the active cases at 554.
According to the new figures, the cumulative coronavirus case in Ghana now stands at 46,062, with 45, 258 recoveries/discharge.
Death toll from the virus has been given as 297 as of September 21, 2020.
According to the GHS, 25 cases have been recorded from foreign travellers arriving at the Kotoka International Airport (KIA).
Below is the regional breakdown of the pandemic situation in Ghana.
Greater Accra Region - 23,423
Ashanti Region - 10,954
Western Region - 2,966
Eastern Region - 2,399
Central Region - 1,921
Bono East Region - 781
Volta Region - 670
Western North Region - 638
Northern Region - 547
Ahafo Region - 524
Bono Region - 511
Upper East Region - 291
Oti Region - 241
Upper West Region - 90
Savannah Region - 62
North East Region - 19
