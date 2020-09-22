Active coronavirus cases decline further to 507 despite 58 new infections

File photo of a coronavirus testing

Ghana’s active coronavirus cases have reduced to 507 despite 58 new cases, figures released by the Ghana Health Service (GHS) indicate.

The previous update had put the active cases at 554.



According to the new figures, the cumulative coronavirus case in Ghana now stands at 46,062, with 45, 258 recoveries/discharge.



Death toll from the virus has been given as 297 as of September 21, 2020.



According to the GHS, 25 cases have been recorded from foreign travellers arriving at the Kotoka International Airport (KIA).



Below is the regional breakdown of the pandemic situation in Ghana.

Greater Accra Region - 23,423



Ashanti Region - 10,954



Western Region - 2,966



Eastern Region - 2,399



Central Region - 1,921

Bono East Region - 781



Volta Region - 670



Western North Region - 638



Northern Region - 547



Ahafo Region - 524

Bono Region - 511



Upper East Region - 291



Oti Region - 241



Upper West Region - 90



Savannah Region - 62

North East Region - 19

