Active coronavirus cases decline further to 507 despite 58 new infections

Coronavirus Testing 65 File photo of a coronavirus testing

Tue, 22 Sep 2020 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghana’s active coronavirus cases have reduced to 507 despite 58 new cases, figures released by the Ghana Health Service (GHS) indicate.

The previous update had put the active cases at 554.

According to the new figures, the cumulative coronavirus case in Ghana now stands at 46,062, with 45, 258 recoveries/discharge.

Death toll from the virus has been given as 297 as of September 21, 2020.

According to the GHS, 25 cases have been recorded from foreign travellers arriving at the Kotoka International Airport (KIA).

Below is the regional breakdown of the pandemic situation in Ghana.

Greater Accra Region - 23,423

Ashanti Region - 10,954

Western Region - 2,966

Eastern Region - 2,399

Central Region - 1,921

Bono East Region - 781

Volta Region - 670

Western North Region - 638

Northern Region - 547

Ahafo Region - 524

Bono Region - 511

Upper East Region - 291

Oti Region - 241

Upper West Region - 90

Savannah Region - 62

North East Region - 19

