Active coronavirus cases drop to 1,413

The number of active coronavirus cases in Ghana has dropped marginally to 1,413 from the previous update figure of 1,430, the latest figures of the Ghana Health Service indicate.
Some 67 new cases have also been confirmed.
The death toll is 763.
Since mid-March 2020, a total of 91,477 cases have been confirmed in Ghana.
Of that number, 89,301 have recovered.
Also, some 742,349 have been vaccinated so far.
Regional breakdown
Greater Accra Region - 50,489
Ashanti Region - 15,428
Western Region - 5,744
Eastern Region - 4,149
Central Region - 3,309
Volta Region - 2,408
Northern Region - 1,651
Bono East Region - 1,423
Bono Region - 1,370
Upper East Region - 1,309
Western North Region - 854
Ahafo Region - 704
Upper West Region - 493
Oti Region - 406
North East Region - 223
Savannah Region - 120