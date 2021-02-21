0
Active coronavirus cases fall from 7,773 to 6,567; four more die

Coronavirus Health Workers Ghana 29 Ghana has recorded a total of 79,655 cases

Sun, 21 Feb 2021 Source: 3 News

Some four more patients have succumbed to COVID-19 in Ghana.

The national death toll is now 572.

Also, 490 new cases have been confirmed, according to the Ghana Health Service.

The number of active cases has fallen from 7,773 to 6,567.

Since mid-March 2020, Ghana has recorded a total of 79,655 cases with 72,516 recoveries.

Regional breakdown

Greater Accra Region - 45,946

Ashanti Region - 13,966

Western Region - 4,681

Eastern Region - 3,521

Central Region - 2,783

Volta Region - 1,524

Bono East Region - 1,081

Upper East Region - 964

Northern Region - 901

Bono Region - 894

Western North Region - 793

Ahafo Region - 645

Upper West Region - 339

Oti Region - 272

Savannah Region - 72

North East Region - 61

Source: 3 News
