Active coronavirus cases rise marginally to 566

Fri, 30 Oct 2020 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Sixty-four new cases have increased Ghana’s active coronavirus cases to 566 up from the previous figure of 535, the latest update provided by the Ghana Health Service (GHS) indicate.

The death toll remains the same at 320.

The number of international travellers who have tested positive for COVID-19 at the Kotoka International Airport (KIA) since September now stands remains 127.

Just as the previous update indicated, five regions in Ghana have no active cases.

The regions are North East, Northern, Oti, Savannah and Upper West.

Also, Greater Accra Region still leads with the number of active coronavirus case count with 361 cases.

Ghana has so far recorded a total of 48,055 cases with 47,169 recoveries/discharges.



Below is the regional breakdown of Ghana’s coronavirus situation.

Greater Accra Region - 25,071

Ashanti Region - 11,008

Western Region - 2,978

Eastern Region - 2,426

Central Region - 1,931

Bono East Region - 785

Volta Region - 682

Western North Region - 651

Bono Region - 550

Northern Region - 547

Ahafo Region - 528

Upper East Region - 358

Oti Region - 242

Upper West Region - 90

Savannah Region - 62

North East Region - 19

