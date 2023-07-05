Activities of LGBTQ+ are injurious to society - Ahiafor

Bernard Ahiafor, Member of Parliament for Akatsi South

Bernard Ahiafor, the Member of Parliament for Akatsi South, has vehemently expressed his disapproval of LGBTQ+ activities, asserting that they pose a significant threat to Ghanaian traditions.

His remarks come following the presentation of a report on the Promotion of Proper Human Sexual Rights and Ghanaian Family Values Bill 2021; commonly known as the anti-LGBTQ+ bill, by the Constitutional, Legal, and Parliamentary Affairs Committee to the plenary.



During his speech, Ahiafor emphasized, "Activities of the LGBTQI are injurious to our traditions."



He raised concerns about the potential long-term consequences of embracing LGBTQ+ practices, stating, "Countries practicing LGBTQI in 50 years will be extinct."



The Member of Parliament strongly believes that swift action needs to be taken to address the matter at hand.



Ahiafor urged his fellow lawmakers to prioritize the passage of the anti-LGBTQ+ bill by emphasizing the need for urgency.



He stated, "This is a law that should be passed under a certificate of urgency," underscoring the importance of swift legislative action to protect Ghanaian traditions and values.

The Promotion of Proper Human Sexual Rights and Ghanaian Family Values Bill 2021 has been a topic of intense debate in the country, with proponents arguing that it is necessary to safeguard Ghanaian cultural values and norms.



The bill seeks to criminalize LGBTQ+ activities and impose stringent penalties for offenders.



Critics of the bill argue that it infringes upon the fundamental human rights of individuals and promotes discrimination based on sexual orientation and gender identity.



They contend that a more inclusive and tolerant approach is necessary to foster diversity and respect for all members of society.



YNA/WA