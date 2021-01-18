Actor Ekow Blankson joins GhanaWeb as Commercial Manager

Ekow Blankson, is now the new Commercial Manager of GhanaWeb

Ghanaian actor and corporate personality, Ekow Blankson, joins GhanaWeb as Commercial Manager.

With his 22 years of experience gained across various business fields, Ekow Blankson will oversee the expansive growth of the digital business as well as identify areas within the organization that can be commercially expanded and developed in the digital world. He will also manage the sales and marketing teams of GhanaWeb as well as all AfricaWeb subsidiaries.



Ekow Blankson has worked with four multinational companies including Ghana Breweries Limited, a subsidiary of Heineken; Coca-Cola; Vodafone, and WaterHealth International in various leadership roles. He has also worked with media companies including TV Africa, Media General Ghana Limited and Multimedia Broadcasting Company as Managing Director, Director of Brands and Corporate Communications and General Manager (Luv FM and Nhyira FM) respectively. He was also the Director of Strategy and Corporate Communications at the conglomerate Groupe Ideal.



“I am bringing on board my twenty-two years’ experience in corporate branding and commercial business, links and abilities to the team. For me, a strategy is meaningless unless it is backed with smart execution. This is what I am bringing to the table. We will ensure that we are the best name in Ghana and sub-Saharan Africa, leading to that undoubted global brand,” said Ekow Blankson.



“I am definitely looking forward to a close collaboration from all departments of the business and speed of execution, once we have agreed on the strategies and roadmaps to reach the apogee of a global excellent player. I am additionally looking at adding to the rich experiences of the existing team to be greatly successful. Glad to be on board,” he added.



Ekow Blankson holds a Masters Degree in Fine Arts from the University of Ghana, Legon; a marketing certificate from Heineken University, Amsterdam; and a Diploma in Theatre Arts (Drama) from the University of Ghana, Legon. He also received years of training in various fields of marketing, sales, management and advertising. He is a full member of the Chartered Institute of Marketing Ghana (CIMG).

With a long career in acting, he was nominated as Best Actor at the African Movie Academy Awards (AMAA) and Best Supporting Actor nomination at the 2010 Ghana Movie Awards. He has directed and featured in several Ghanaian movies including Checkmate; Borga; In April; Black Earth Rising; Death After Birth and The Intruder among many others.



GhanaWeb is introducing new digital products in 2021 including the GhanaWeb Reporter, GhanaWeb Memorial, GhanaWeb Club, GhanaWeb TV and many others. Ekow Blankson will explore the commercial values of these products going forward. He will also help to realise the AfricaWeb dream of developing viable independent news portals as well as advertising and publishing solutions for Africa.



Read the full statement below:



