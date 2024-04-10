Acute water shortage hits residents of Atwima Nwabiagya North District

Some children filling containers with water

Some communities in the Atwima Nwabiagya North District of the Ashanti Region have been hit by water shortages due to faulty pipelines.

Residents of Esaso, one of the most affected communities say the main pipeline serving them potable water in the area has been damaged for some time now causing a water shortage in the area.



Speaking to OTEC News Reporter Jacob Agyenim Boateng, on Monday, April 8, 2024, some of the residents said the absence of potable water in the community is making life unbearable for them.



One of the residents, Maame Foriwaa has been struggling to access potable water for household chores in the past few weeks, calling on authorities to fix the problem.



"If you are to comb the community now, you will chance on some residents, including school girls, carrying basins and gallons in search of water,” she said.

They regretted that potable water was now a scarce commodity, an unpleasant situation overburdening and affecting their socio-economic livelihoods, and appealed to the local authorities to come to their aid.



Meanwhile, the Assembly Member for the Area, James Owusu said all efforts to get help from officials of the Ghana Water Company Limited have proven futile.



He disclosed that community members have contributed to getting a plumber to fix the problem but the issue was far beyond the local plumber.



He noted that authorities in the community are working to find solutions to these challenges.