Ada: Operator of capsized boat was advised against overloading – Ada NADMO Boss

The National Disaster Management Organization(NADMO) Director for Ada, William Teye Mensah has revealed that the Operator of the boat that capsized at Azizakpe in the Ada East District of the Greater Accra Region on Saturday went against repeated advice not to overload the boat.

At least five people were reported dead in a Volta Lake accident after a boat they were traveling on from Azizanya to Azizakpe (Island community) for a funeral capsized around 9 am caused by strong winds.



The Boat which has the capacity to convey 50 people was transporting between 90-100 passengers when the incident occurred.



Speaking on Ghana Kasa show on Kasapa FM/Agoo TV Monday, Mr Teye Mensah said if the boat operator listened to advise and dropped some of the people, this incident could have been avoided.

“There were people standing near the boat and were giving warnings to the boat operator that had overloaded the boat, hence he should reduce the number of passengers but their plea fell on dead ears. I blame both the boat operator and the passengers who did not listen to advice.”



Meanwhile, the search for other bodies on Volta Lake is ongoing with support from the Navy, Marine Police unit, and the District Assembly.