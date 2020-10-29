Ada Paramount Chief installs Mahama as Nene Kabo Odey Peo I

John Dramani Mahama being istalled as Nene Kabo Odey Opeo I

Nene Abram Kabu Akuaku III, Paramount Chief of Ada, on Tuesday, installed former President John Dramani Mahama as Nene Kabo Odey Opeo I, for fulfilling his promises.

The installation took place when the former President paid a courtesy call on the Paramount Chief at his Palace in Ada, to seek his blessings at the beginning of his five-day campaign tour of the Greater Accra Region.



Nene Obichere III, Manklalo of Ada, who spoke on behalf of the Paramount Chief, hailed Mr Mahama for the “numerous development projects” he brought to the traditional area during his first term as President. He told the former President that should he be elected on December 7, he should endeavour to continue his development projects in the area, which he said had been abandoned.



Naana Kabukuor Dumaaley, Paramount Queen-mother of Ada, lauded the former President for choosing a woman as his running mate for the December 7, general election.



She said the choice of a woman as running mate meant that the former President had women’s issues at heart and wished Mr Mahama well in the December polls.



Mr Mahama said that his next administration would continue all projects in Ada Traditional Area, which he began during his first term, but had been “abandoned” since the NDC left office.

The former President said the next NDC government would build a community day senior secondary school at Kasseh to ease the pressure on the Ada Senior High School.



He noted that his next administration would also build a modern market at Kasseh and as part of efforts to create jobs for the youth, his next administration would set-up tomato, pepper, and onion processing factories in the area.



Mr Mahama noted that before he left office, a Brazilian Company had done a survey on shrimp processing in Ada and that his next government would establish a shrimp processing factory in Ada.



The former President's entourage includes Professor Joshua Alabi, Campaign Manager; Mr Joseph Ade Coker, Greater Accra Regional Chairman of NDC; Mr Joseph Nii Laryea Afotey-Agbo, Member of Parliament for Kpone- Katamanso Constituency and Madam Hanny Sherry Ayittey, a former Minister for Fisheries and Aquaculture; and Madam Comfort Doyoe Cudjoe Ghansah, Member of Parliament for Ada East Constituency.