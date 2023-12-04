Ada Songhor Lagoon Association holds memorial ceremony for journalist, victims of Ada Songor Lagoon unrest

The late Numo Noah Narh Dameh

The leadership of the Ada Songor Lagoon Association (ASLA) has held a memorial ceremony for the Deputy Station Coordinator of Radio Ada, Numo Noah Narh Dameh, who died on trial.

The event also acknowledged the death of Margaret Kuwornu, and Numo Korletey Agormeda, who were victims of police shooting due to an upheaval in the Ada Songor Lagoon that emerged in 1985.



The program held on November 25, 2023, at Bornikope in the Ada West District assembled members of ASLA, the Dange East Salt Producers Association (DESPA), chiefs, Libi Wornor; the Terkerbiawe Clan Stool Father, the Terkperbiawe Queen Mother, elders, youth, and community members in the enclave of the Ada Songor Lagoon basin.



The Secretary of ASLA, Ebenezer Adjaotor in a statement read on behalf of the group affirmed that a gang of ten men evaded the studio of radio Ada at Tetsonya intending to kill Noah Dameh.



He stated that the reason behind their actions was because Noah Dameh preached about the monopoly of the Ada Songor Lagoon by Electrochem Ghana Limited, a subsidiary of McDan Group of Company and the Ada Traditional Council.



“A complaint was lodged at the police accusing Numo Noah Dameh of defamation. The Ghana Police arrested Noah Dameh and placed him in police custody for several weeks after which he was charged with fallacious offenses of defaming McDan”, he said.

According to the statement, the deceased was subsequently arrested for the same offense and was then made to face trial in court.



He noted that Numo Noah Dameh's death shortly after being kept in prison for no reason was a result of the inhuman treatment meted out to him by police officers.



The statement acknowledged that; “Numo Noah Narh Dameh paid with his life so that we Adaali-Abime around the Songor Lagoon will get justice and live in peace.”



The secretary also announced to the gathering the killing of Numo Korletey Agormeda at Toflokpo-Salom on November 6, 2023, after some unknown policemen attacked the two men at gunpoint and subjected several others to injuries.



In a related affliction, Ebenezer Adjaotor unraveled the arrest of Nene Mayilo Dadebom Anim II, Nene Kwesi Dameh Borni II, and himself hence, commended the Regional Police Commander and the Ada Divisional Commander for their professionalism and intervention.