Ada West District Assembly gets a Presiding Member at last

Philip Tettey Sai is the new Presiding Member, Ada West District Assembly

Source: Michael Oberteye, Contributor

The Ada West District Assembly Members on Monday, October 5, 2020 defied all controversies to elect a Presiding Member (PM) to chair its meetings after six unsuccessful attempts.

Philip Tettey Sai, an Assembly Member for Anyamam Electoral Area was this time endorsed by majority of the Assembly Members at its last meeting.



At the close of nominations, Sai was the only candidate who filed to contest as the PM of the Assembly.



The election which was conducted two times in the day saw Sai polling twelve votes (12) out of the twenty-two (22) votes in the first election making him unsuccessful for the position.



However in the second round, he accumulated a total of seventeen (17) votes representing seventy-seven per cent (77%) of the total votes cast.

The Ada West District is the only district out of the 29 districts in the Greater Accra Region which was unable to elect a Presiding Member since its inauguration in January this year.



The District was created in 2012 with honourable David Narh Amuyao who stirred the affairs on two terms as a Presiding Member.



He failed to win the hearts of the Assembly Members this time after filing to contest for a third term.

