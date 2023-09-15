Ada boat disaster: 15 fishermen rescued, 1 dead, 3 still missing

File photo

15 out of 19 fishermen involved in the Ada boat disaster have been successfully rescued.

According to Citi News, one fisherman has been confirmed dead, while the whereabouts of three others remain unknown.



The distressing event unfolded on Thursday morning when two separate boats, Shalon and Barcelona, carrying a total of 19 fishermen, capsized in the wake of a powerful tidal wave.



This marks the sixth boat accident this year at the estuary, highlighting the perilous nature of their profession. A search operation is currently underway to locate the remaining missing individuals.



The Ada community is grappling with shock and grief in the aftermath of this unfortunate incident.



NAY/DA