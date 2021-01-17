Ada community in Ashaiman forms association for development

Some residents in the Ashaiman community

Natives of Ada residing in Ashaiman and its environs have formed an association to improve on the quality of their lives and that of their kinsmen at home.

Natives of Ada who also live in Spain, United Kingdom and Italy have also formed a similar association.



Naana Akle Akwasihu Ocansey l, Queen Mother for the Ada community in Ashaiman and sub–divisional queen of the Kabiawertsu clan of Ada, told the Ghana News Agency that it took her seven years to form the development-oriented association.



"When I was made a queen eleven years ago, there was unity and love among the chiefs and people of Ada but somewhere along the line, that unity and love have been replaced with infighting over land and houses and we have to bring the love and unity back."



"I also want to ensure that street children at Ashaiman and Ada are schooled and also help the youth to develop so that they can develop the Ada state," she emphasised.

The Chairman for the Association, Godwin Buer Apaa, told GNA that they were soliciting for funds to help members who needed help.



Solomon Adinortey Okudzeto, Public Relations Officer of the association, said "we will institute this club all over the world to bring natives far and near together".



Naa Amui l, Queen Mother of Ashaiman, was happy that the Ada community had come together to improve their lot.



She promised to associate with them if they would ensure peace and unity, adding, "and we will go to the Asafotu festival together and celebrate your culture and your beautiful people".