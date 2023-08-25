Adabraka hit by two motorbike-aided robberies in two days - Report

Incidents of robbers on motorbikes attacking victims in parts of Accra is on the rise

Adabraka is one of the most populous areas in the capital Accra, but it has witnessed two robbery incidents in the space of two days.

The state-owned Daily Graphic reports about a daring attack by two robbers on a motorbike on August 23, 2023; with the duo escaping with substantial sum in a daylight robbery operation.



The newspaper reported that a day after the robbery, another person lost their mobile phone to another incident.



The motorbike robbers



The armed assailants swiftly made off with a significant amount of money in a span of less than two minutes.



The incident unfolded between the well-known Nobles Spot and the popular Aponkye Spot.

According to a report by Graphic.com.gh, eyewitnesses, taken aback by the suddenness of the attack, found themselves immobilized, unable to intervene as the robbers brandished a black pistol.



Strikingly, no calls were made to the police to report the incident, leaving the victim to assess his losses unaided. Moments after the event, the two robbers, mounted on a black motorcycle, fled the scene with their spoils – a substantial sum of cash concealed within a polythene bag.



It is believed that the robbers had covertly trailed the victim from the point where he obtained the money, pouncing when he reached the Brewery Loop on Official Street. The incident occurred around 2:30 pm on Wednesday, August 23, 2023, as conveyed by eyewitnesses who shared their accounts with Graphic Online.



The August 24 mobile phone robbery



Another occurrence of theft unfolded on the same stretch the following morning (August 24) involved the loss of a mobile phone to robbers on a motorcycle.

In a parallel fashion, the robbers stopped an individual and demanded his mobile phone before speeding away.



