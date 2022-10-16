Adakabre, Kwabena Marfo turn heat on Ofori-Atta as they defend Bawumia over economic woes

Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta

The economic hardships being experienced in the country should be blamed on Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta and not Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia, broadcasters Kwabena Marfo and Adakabre Frimpong Manso.

According to Despite Media presenters, Ghana is in its current state of an economic quagmire because of the bad policies of Ken Ofori-Atta.



In a panel discussion on Neat FM, Kwabena Marfo commended Mahamudu Bawumia for driving the digitalization agenda which he believes has reduced corruption and improved the lives of Ghanaians.



He however indicated that, unlike Bawumia who has been successful, Ken Ofori-Atta’s policies have hurt the economy badly.



Dr Bawumia is focused on things that will improve the lives of Ghanaians. He has digitalized the operations ECG, Ghana Water Company Limited and others. The digitalization agenda has reduced corruption in the country. I always say that Bawumia is not the cause of our economic woes. Our major challenge is the Finance Minister. Ken Ofori-Atta is the cause of our problems.



“Even the NPP supporters are calling for a reshuffle because they know he is not good. I’ve always been of the view that his economic policies,” he said.

Adakabre Frimpong Manso claimed that President Akufo-Addo has not rang changes in his administration due to his unwillingness to sack Ken Ofori-Atta.



“He is the reason why the president has not done any reshuffling in his administration. If they are to do reshuffle, he will be sacked so they don’t want to do it.”



Calls have heightened for President Akufo-Addo to reshuffle his ministers following the turbulent economic times.



Ken Ofori-Atta has been blamed for not steering the country’s economy in the right direction.



KPE