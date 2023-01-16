Adaklu Constituency Chairman of NDC calls for unity

File Photo

Source: GNA

Jerry Ameko, Adaklu Constituency Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), has entreated colleagues to put the acrimony that characterized the recent constituency election campaign behind them and work in unity for victory in the 2024 polls.

He said, "rather than fighting ourselves let us fight our common enemy which is the New Patriotic Party (NPP)."



Mr. Ameko said this when the former constituency executives handed over to the new executives at a short ceremony held on Saturday.



He told the newly elected executives that it was the NDC that united them, so they ought to have a common agenda and goal, which was wrestling power from the NPP.



Mr. Ameko entreated them to be disciplined, adding that indiscipline was a harbinger to defeat and collapse of the party.



"We are in the boat together, it is not about the Chairman or the MP alone, when the boat sinks, we all sink together so let us resolve to salvage the boat from sinking," he advised.

He urged them to work hard as a team to strengthen the 46 branches of the party in the constituency.



Mr Ameko appealed to the new executives to remain neutral during the upcoming parliamentary primaries as they were there for all contestants but was quick to add that they should work to support Mr Kwame Agbodza, the current Member of Parliament for Adaklu, to enable him to discharge his duties.



He noted that he did not assume the chairmanship position of the party to create an empire or opportunities for himself but work with all party faithful to increase the votes for the party in the constituency.



The chairman was full of praise for the former executives, especially Mr. Samuel Atormi Dorfe, the immediate past chairman who occupied the position for 13 years and said he and his colleagues would tap into their reservoir of knowledge.



On his part, Mr. Agbodza made known his intention of contesting the parliamentary primaries in the constituency.

Mr. Agbodza noted that some people were not ready to sacrifice for the party, forgetting that it was the name of the party that they would use as a vehicle to come to power.



He praised the executives for coming together after the constituency elections and appealed to them to move from house to house with the salvation message of the party to win more people for the party thereby increasing the votes of the party in the constituency.



The MP said the office complex he was building for the party in the constituency from his own resources would be completed soon and handed over to the party and revealed the through his instrumentality, the National Road Safety Commission would open an office in the Adaklu district.



Mr. Agbodza also hinted that the former executives who worked with him faithfully would be rewarded and for their meritorious services to the party in due course, adding that they deserved to be honoured.