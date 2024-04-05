Adaklu Court complex not officially handed over to Judiciary - Chief Justice

Chief Justice, Gertrude Araba Esaaba Sackey Torkornoo

Chief Justice Gertrude Sackey Torkornoo says a Court complex in the Adaklu District has not been officially handed over to the Judiciary.

“The Adaklu Court complex has not been handed over to us. Work is not done, the outside looks good, but the inside is not done. Until it is done and keys are handed over to us, we cannot use it. The security systems are not yet in place.”



The Chief Justice said this during an interaction with the Judicial Press Corps at the Law Court Complex in Accra.



She was reacting to calls on the Judiciary to commission an abandoned court complex in the Adaklu District by some residents.



Media reports indicate that the Court Complex was constructed in the year 2020 and despite its completion, it has been left unattended, with weeds and rodents taking over the premises.

The Chief Justice urged the media to cross-check information before publication.



Justice Torkornoo said the country had about 439 courts nationwide.



Additionally, she said there were over 100 new courts being constructed out of which 70 had been commissioned.