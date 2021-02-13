Adaklu Education directorate yet to receive full complement of PPE

Personal Protection Equipment - File photo

Mr. Francis Yao Agbemadi, Adaklu District Director of Education has disclosed that the directorate was yet to receive the full complement of Personal Protection Equipment (PPE) from the government for distribution to schools in the district.

He said the only items they have so far received were sanitizers, face masks and hand soap.



Mr Agbemadi made the disclosure in a telephone interview with the Ghana News Agency.



He said they began distributing these items to the schools last week and hoped to end this week.



The Director said "we are also giving out a pack of paper towels to each school from the leftover of the previous consignment that we have."



He said they were instructed not to give the face masks to pupils in Kindergarten one to Primary class one because of health reasons.

"While we await Veronica buckets and other PPE from the government, I humbly implore heads of all schools in the district to improvise with what is available to enable the pupils wash their hands regularly," he said.



Mr Agbemadi asked teachers not to only monitor the observance of all the COVID-19 safety protocols by the pupils in class but also while they were on break.



"We are not in normal times, so please keep an eagle's eyes on the children entrusted unto your care, see to it that they always put on the face masks in and out of the classroom, wash their hands under running water regularly and also observe the social distance," he advised.



The Director also appealed to teachers to continue reminding the children of the devastating effects of the virus and the benefits of observing the safety protocols.