Adaklu made strides in revenue mobilisation

Adaklu District Chief Executive, Mr Phanuel Kadey Donkor

Source: GNA

The Adaklu District Assembly has made tremendous strides in its revenue mobilization in 2020.

It collected GHS 424,932.77 out of a budgeted revenue of GHS 330,110 as against GHS 267,735.33.



Mr Phanuel Kadey Donkor, Adaklu District Chief Executive (DCE) disclosed this at the Assembly's Public Consultation on the Preparation Of The 2022 -2025 Medium Term Development Plan for the district at Adaklu Waya.



It was attended by Assembly, Area Council and Unit Committee members, heads of decentralized departments, religious leaders, Chiefs and opinion leaders among others.



Mr Donkor said the increase in revenue mobilization was due to a number of measures and mechanisms the Assembly put in place including; recruitment of additional commission revenue collectors and increased revenue from investment.



The others he said were intensification of revenue generation and development control activities, intensification of internal controls, blockage of loopholes in revenue collection and intensification of sensitization activities in the communities.



The DCE said though revenue collection had improved, the Assembly could do more and appealed to all stakeholders to help the Assembly maximize its revenue mobilization in order to undertake more development projects.

He informed the gathering that a 51-acre land had been acquired at Adaklu Waya for the construction of a district hospital.



Mr Donkor said the contract for the construction of the 20.1 kilometer Tsriefe-Abuadi-Waya road had been signed.



He gave the assurance the people that phase three of the five district water project would soon reach the district adding "the perennial water problem of the district would soon be over."



Mr. Donkor said the Assembly was able to improve on its health facilities saying that the district now had 10 CHPS Compounds and seven Health Centres.



He was full of praise for Mr. Kwame Agbodzah, Member of Parliament for the area for his efforts in the provision of infrastructure especially in the health and education sector.



Rev. Fred Agbogbo, Presiding Member of the Assembly said development was not an event, but a process and assurance that the Assembly would not renege on its mandate to the people.