Adamu Sakande is dead

Adamu Dramani Sakande died in London on Tuesday evening

Adamu Dramani Sakande, a former Member of Parliament for Bawku Central, has died in London after a persistent heart problem.

The former MP, GhanaWeb gathers died on Tuesday evening.



“Hon Adamu Dramani Sakande joins the land of the silence ones this evening in London. He was a great father and an uncle,” a family told theghanareport.



The ruling NPP former lawmaker who was convicted of perjury and forgery was reported to have been flown out of Ghana for medical attention in 2013, after he was granted pardon by former President John Dramani Mahama because his health had deteriorated.



But Sakande denied the Daily Graphic report at the time, stating that an impression was created as though he had been bedridden and rushed abroad for medical attention.



“Yes, I am due for medical check-up in the United Kingdom, but the impression is not as bad as being suggested by sections of the media,” the former MP said.



The Accra Fast Track High Court, in 2012, sentenced Adamu Dramani Sakande to two years imprisonment after he was found guilty of false declaration of office, perjury and deceit of a public officer.

A Bawku-based cattle dealer, Sumaila Bielbiel, had challenged the status of the MP for Bawku Central, Adamu Daramani Sakande in the law-making body due to his dual citizenship, something the 1992 Constitution frowns upon.



Sakande spent time receiving medical attention whilst in jail at the cardiothoracic unit of the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, but was granted a presidential pardon on December 31, 2012, by the then President, John Dramani Mahama based on medical grounds.



Sakande contested the Bawku Central seat on the ticket of the ruling NPP in the 2008 election and snatched it from Mahama Ayariga, the incumbent.



He polled 20,157 of the ballots ahead of Ayariga’s 17,385 following a second recount which saw ballots conveyed from Bawku to Bolgatanga specifically for that purpose.



The 1992 Constitution of Ghana forbids persons with dual citizenship from becoming lawmakers.



Adamu Dramani Sakande was 58 years. He left behind a wife and two children.