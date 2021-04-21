Adansi Akrofuom: 90-year-old toilet facility replaced through MDF

The financed by the Minerals Development Fund is estimated atGH₵ 323,026

Source: Sampson Manu, Contributor

The Akrofuom District Assembly has taken steps to end open defecation in the District. Among them include the commissioning of a 20-seater water closet toilet facility with a shower built to replace a 90-year-old toilet structure at Akrofuom Ward 3.

The project was funded by the Minerals Development Fund at a cost of Three Hundred and Twenty Three Thousand and Twenty Six Cedis (GH₵ 323,026).



The Chairman of the Local Management Committee (LMC), set up to manage the Mineral Development Fund, Nana Asare Bediako said that, for 90 years the people of Akrofuom had not seen any decent place of convenience. This put pressure on the dilapidated 90-year-old toilet structure serving the community.



‘It is a year now since the inauguration of the Akrofuom LMC together with Obuasi east and since then the committee has not rested in terms of development and now the Akrofuom LMC is the first LMC to make use of their Mineral Development Fund’ Nana added.



The District Chief Executive for Akrofuom Maurice Jonas Woode who led the team including the Member of Parliament, Honourable Alex Blankson to commission the project said the project is in line with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goal 6 which elaborates on adequate access to sanitation and an end to open defecation in 2030.



Popularly known as ‘Commissioner of commission’, the DCE added that for 90 years the dilapidated toilet structure has been the only access of defecation for 60% of the Akrofuom resident therefore there was a need for a new one to help achieve the SDG goal 6 and bring development to the lives of the residents.

Member of Parliament for Akrofuom Alex Blankson in his short speech pleaded with the representatives of the Minerals Development Fund to increase their percentage from 2% to 5%. This according to him, will help accelerate development in the District.



He lauded the President, His Excellency Nana Addo Danquah Akuffo Addo for the introduction of the MDF. He opined that this will help reduce the pressure on their Common Fund.



Hon. Blankson urged the people to adhere to maintenance culture and protect the facility for the benefit of future generations.



The Administrator for the Minerals Development Fund Dr Norris Kweku Hammah said the project is in line with the MDF bottom-up approach management system where the community decide on the projects they wish to expend their MDF funds on.



He added that this is the beginning of a new era under the Nana Addo administration where mining communities will see major infrastructural development as demonstrated in the other parts of the world where mineral resources are mined.

According to Dr Hammah, 20% of the MDF is giving to mining Communities through the Local Management Committee for the socio-economic growth of the community.



Speaking on Galamsey, he said the Government objective to clamp down on the activities of illegal mining is on course. He added that the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources through the Minerals Development Fund will roll out a project called the Social Intervention for Mining Affected Communities.



This according to him will directly benefit at least Ten thousand (10, 000) youth identified in Mining Communities through mentorship, technical, vocational and entrepreneurship skills training leading to employment and empowerment.



He concluded by thanking Anglogold for their contribution to the LMC in the form of royalty payment and urged the people of Akrofuom to adhere to maintenance culture.



