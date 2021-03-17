Adansi Asokwa NCCE intensifies coronavirus vaccination education

AstraZeneca vaccine

As the populace of the county is divided overtaking the vaccination of COVID-19, the Adansi Asokwa Directorate of the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE), has intensified public sensitization on the vaccine.

The NCCE team of Adansi Asokwa is fervently educating its populace about some myths of the vaccine.



A section of the populace of the country at large has kicked against the vaccination citing a lot of reasons with one being a possible death after the vaccination.



Others have also kicked against the vaccination because they believe the vaccine could trigger some health problems and may cause them a lifelong ailment to deal with.

Taking to the streets especially in dressmaking shops, the NCCE team debunked those misleading assertions and Sensitized them on how necessary it is for them to be vaccinated.



George Amponsah Boateng (SCEO), Frederick Ntiamoah (ACEO) and Lily Ampofoa Annor (PFO) took turns with regards to education.



Currently, the country is undergoing mass vaccination which will soon be rolled out to the residents of Adansi Asokwa.