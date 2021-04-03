Adansi Asokwa NCCE takes COVID-19 education to Fumso market ahead of Easter festivities

NCCE team of the Adansi Asokwa District saw the need to educate the market women on COVID-19

Christians in the country who celebrate Easter which is observed for the remembrance of the death of Jesus Christ mostly shop for the festivity.

The shopping is normally done in big markets such as Fumso market which is located in the Adansi Asokwa District of the Ashanti region.



Traders from different localities and regions throng to the market every Thursday to make business.



The National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) team of the Adansi Asokwa District, therefore, saw the need to educate the market women on COVID-19, its protocols and vaccination.

Most of the market women had no nose masks on and those who had them wore them beneath their chins. Some few however wore their nose masks and correctly.



They were however educated to have it on at all times. Most indicated they had difficulty breathing with the masks on but the NCCE team urged them to have it on nonetheless since getting Covid 19 could be deadly.



As busy as the market was with the traders cashing in, the team led by George Amponsah Boateng (SCEO), Frederick Akuamoah (ACEO) and Lily Ampofoa Annor ( PFO) used a one on one approach to educate both traders and buyers.